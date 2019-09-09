Clear

Griffon soccer starts year 0-2

The MWSU soccer team loses to Rockhurst 2-0 starting the season (0-2).

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 12:05 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Griffon soccer team suffered its second defeat of the season, 2-0 to Rockhurst (2-0), on Sunday to close out the Stoney Creek Hotel Classic. The 0-2 start to the season is the first for the program since 2010.

"We just have to control our controllables and a better presence about ourselves to start games," MWSU head soccer coach Chad Edwards said.

The Griffons stay home to host Wayne State College (0-1-1) on Sept. 13 and Sioux Falls (0-1) on Sept. 15.

Temperatures were near average on Sunday but moving forward, summer-heat will return for much of the upcoming work week. As for tonight, the weather is mostly quiet. Could see a stray shower but most will stay dry. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.
