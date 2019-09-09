ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Griffon soccer team suffered its second defeat of the season, 2-0 to Rockhurst (2-0), on Sunday to close out the Stoney Creek Hotel Classic. The 0-2 start to the season is the first for the program since 2010.
"We just have to control our controllables and a better presence about ourselves to start games," MWSU head soccer coach Chad Edwards said.
The Griffons stay home to host Wayne State College (0-1-1) on Sept. 13 and Sioux Falls (0-1) on Sept. 15.
Related Content
- Griffon soccer starts year 0-2
- Griffon soccer shuts out Bearcats 4-0
- Griffon Soccer wins in comeback thriller
- Griffon soccer beats Washburn in comeback fashion
- Griffons soccer remembers former player with special locker
- Griffon Soccer ready for two more home games this week
- Griffons struggle at UCM
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats
- Griffon football preparing for Hornets
- Griffon Women take down Newman
Scroll for more content...