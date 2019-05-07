Clear

Griffon softball gets sixth seed for central regional

MWSU will face Augustana in first round of central regional softball championship.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 12:46 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western softball team will make its 11th NCAA Division II Regional Championship appearance as they travel to Winona, Minnesota for the Central Region Championships

The Griffons finished second in the MIAA regular season standings and as runner-up in the MIAA Championships to No. 1 Central Oklahoma.

MWSU will be the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 seed Augustana (S.D.) on Thursday at Winona State University.

No. 16 Augustana enters the regional 51-9 after claiming the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference postseason championship.

The potential for more thunderstorms exists late Monday into the evening hours. There is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with KQ2 for more updates. We're right now in a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center with 60 mph winds and large hail to be the main threats.
