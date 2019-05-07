Griffon softball gets sixth seed for central regional

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western softball team will make its 11th NCAA Division II Regional Championship appearance as they travel to Winona, Minnesota for the Central Region Championships
The Griffons finished second in the MIAA regular season standings and as runner-up in the MIAA Championships to No. 1 Central Oklahoma.
MWSU will be the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 seed Augustana (S.D.) on Thursday at Winona State University.
No. 16 Augustana enters the regional 51-9 after claiming the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference postseason championship.
