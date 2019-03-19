Clear

Griffon softball split double header with Jennies

The Missouri Western softball team took on UCM Monday at the Spring Sports Complex for a double header in which the lady Griffs split.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 1:54 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western softball team took on UCM Monday at the Spring Sports Complex for a double header in which the lady Griffs split.

GAME ONE (8-6) Griffons

The Griffons scored seven runs in the third to stake an 8-1 lead. UCM didn't go away, chipping away at the lead and leaving runners on second and third to end the game.

MWSU Olivia Goodale pitched a scoreless seventh to earn her third save of the season.

GAME TWO (6-3) Jennies

MWSU led 3-0 after three innings, but UCM got two in the fourth and four in the fifth to take the 6-3 lead.

Brea Blanton for the Western hit a two-run home run in the third and was 2-for-4 in the game

The Jennies got a two-run home run from Mackenzie McAtee after a pitching change in the fifth before Goodale got two of the next three batters to ground out.

Missouri Western stays home to host Northwest Missouri (3-9, 0-4) in a re-scheduled doubleheader March 20 at 4 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events