Griffon softball split double header with Jennies

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western softball team took on UCM Monday at the Spring Sports Complex for a double header in which the lady Griffs split.

GAME ONE (8-6) Griffons

The Griffons scored seven runs in the third to stake an 8-1 lead. UCM didn't go away, chipping away at the lead and leaving runners on second and third to end the game.

MWSU Olivia Goodale pitched a scoreless seventh to earn her third save of the season.

GAME TWO (6-3) Jennies

MWSU led 3-0 after three innings, but UCM got two in the fourth and four in the fifth to take the 6-3 lead.

Brea Blanton for the Western hit a two-run home run in the third and was 2-for-4 in the game

The Jennies got a two-run home run from Mackenzie McAtee after a pitching change in the fifth before Goodale got two of the next three batters to ground out.

Missouri Western stays home to host Northwest Missouri (3-9, 0-4) in a re-scheduled doubleheader March 20 at 4 p.m.