ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western softball team swept Minnesota Duluth Monday in a doubleheader at the Griffon Spring Sports Complex. They beat the Bulldogs in game one, 10-1, and then shutout UMD in game two, 4-0. Missouri Western improves to 9-1 this season.

MWSU will open MIAA play Saturday as they host Northwest Missouri State in a doubleheader beginning at 12:00 p.m. at the Griffon Spring Sports Complex.