Griffon softball wins six in a row and moves to No. 4 in the MIAA

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western softball team has won its third-straight doubleheader sweep. The Griffons have also stretched its win streak to six games and plunging all the way up to No.4 in the MIAA standing.
MWSU is now (24-14, 11-5) and beat Nebraska Kearney 6-2 and 6-4 (12-18, 8-8), on Sunday, completing their weekend run.
The six-game win streak is the longest for the program since winning seven-straight in 2018.
"This team has done a really good job of bouncing back and looking at a game and a performance as what it is," Griffon head coach Jen Bagley-Trotter said. "It's something to learn from and move on, rather than an identity because we failed, so I think that's been a big part of this team's success and momentum here in the end."
The Griffons host Southwest Baptist (5-28, 2-6) on Tuesday in a re-scheduled series from earlier this season. Then MWSU travels to Missouri Southern (17-18, 8-10) on Friday and Pittsburg State (18-21, 6-8) on Saturday.
