ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Missouri Western Women's Basketball (1-2) opened its home season by beating former MIAA foe Southwest Baptist (1-1), 84-63, Friday night.
Four Griffons were in double-figures and two posted double-doubles. Missouri Western out-rebounded the Bearcats by 16 and doubled SBU up in the paint, 44-22.
Katrina Roenfeldt was 6 of 10 from the field and scored 15 points. Kylee Williams was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and added 11 points.
Chris Wilson posted a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. She also led the team with five assists and three steals.
Missouri Western shot nearly 56% from the field, 64% from 3-point range and 77% at the free throw line.
"I felt like overall just a fantastic team win where people are understanding what each of them bring to our team." MWSU head coach Candi Whitaker said.
Missouri Western stays in St. Joseph to host College of Saint Mary (Neb.) on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the MWSU Fieldhouse.
Related Content
- Griffon women's basketball gets first home win of the season in Whitaker era
- WATCH: Missouri Western introduces new women's basketball coach Candi Whitaker
- Griffon Women take down Newman
- FHSU ends Griffons season 71-58 in MIAA basketball quarterfinal
- Griffon men and women basketball drop regular season finale on the road to Washburn
- Washburn takes down Griffon men and women basketball in home double header
- Bearcats outlast Griffons in football season opener
- Missouri Western introduces former D1 coach Whitaker as next women's basketball coach
- Griffon Soccer wins in comeback thriller
- UCO ends Griffon football win streak