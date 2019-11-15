Clear

Griffon women's basketball gets first home win of the season in Whitaker era

MWSU women's basketball beat former MIAA foe Southwest Baptist 84-63 Friday night

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Missouri Western Women's Basketball (1-2) opened its home season by beating former MIAA foe Southwest Baptist (1-1), 84-63, Friday night.

Four Griffons were in double-figures and two posted double-doubles. Missouri Western out-rebounded the Bearcats by 16 and doubled SBU up in the paint, 44-22.

Katrina Roenfeldt was 6 of 10 from the field and scored 15 points. Kylee Williams was 3 of 4 from 3-point range and added 11 points. 

Chris Wilson posted a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. She also led the team with five assists and three steals.

Missouri Western shot nearly 56% from the field, 64% from 3-point range and 77% at the free throw line. 

"I felt like overall just a fantastic team win where people are understanding what each of them bring to our team." MWSU head coach Candi Whitaker said.

Missouri Western stays in St. Joseph to host College of Saint Mary (Neb.) on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the MWSU Fieldhouse. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
For Saturday, expect a few more clouds but warmer temperatures. Highs are likely going to be in the low to mid 50s. For Sunday, a weak disturbance passing through the area will bring more clouds and a very low chance at seeing a stray shower. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories