Clear

Griffons' Aviles named MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week

Sam Aviles has filled in quite nicely for the injured Tyler Basch. In his second week of action, the sophomore kicker was named MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 3:11 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Sam Aviles has filled in quite nicely for the injured Tyler Basch. In his second week of action, the sophomore kicker was named MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week.

Aviles was 4-of-5 on field goal attempts, Saturday, at Missouri Southern. His only miss was from 57 yards out as time expired in the first half. The Smithville, Missouri native also went 3-for-3 on point after attempts and averaged 56 yards per kickoff with two touchbacks. On the season, Aviles is 5-of-6, handling all place kicking duties the last two weeks while Basch sat out with an injury.

The award gave Griffon Football three MIAA weekly awards in the past two weeks after Dom Marino was named MIAA Co-Offensive Athlete of the Week and Kobe Cummings picked up Defensive Athlete of the Week honors last week. It also gave Missouri Western its second MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week honor. Brandin Dandridge got the award in week two after a big punt return performance against Fort Hays State.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
More rain is expected on Tuesday. With saturated soils already, flooding may become a large concern if more rain falls over the area. Something we will need to keep a very close eye on. Highs on Tuesday will be near average in the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events