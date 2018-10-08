Griffons' Aviles named MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Sam Aviles has filled in quite nicely for the injured Tyler Basch. In his second week of action, the sophomore kicker was named MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week.

Aviles was 4-of-5 on field goal attempts, Saturday, at Missouri Southern. His only miss was from 57 yards out as time expired in the first half. The Smithville, Missouri native also went 3-for-3 on point after attempts and averaged 56 yards per kickoff with two touchbacks. On the season, Aviles is 5-of-6, handling all place kicking duties the last two weeks while Basch sat out with an injury.

The award gave Griffon Football three MIAA weekly awards in the past two weeks after Dom Marino was named MIAA Co-Offensive Athlete of the Week and Kobe Cummings picked up Defensive Athlete of the Week honors last week. It also gave Missouri Western its second MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week honor. Brandin Dandridge got the award in week two after a big punt return performance against Fort Hays State.