(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The MWSU Griffons Baseball team beats the Northeastern State RiverHawks on Sunday 8-3.

The Griffons dropped both games on Saturday to the RiverHawks, but on Sunday Bailey Crump and the Griffons bounced back.

Crump finished hitting 4 for 4 with 2 home runs and 6 RBI's.

Griffons are now 6-14 on the season.