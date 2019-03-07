Griffons' Castaneda named MIAA pitcher of the week

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Missouri Western pitcher Anthony Castaneda was named the MIAA Pitcher of the Week Wednesday.
Castaneda threw a complete game shutout in the Griffons 1-0 victory against Missouri Southern over the weekend—striking out 12 batters, allowing just three hits.
He walked one batter and held the Lions to a .100 batting average.
Castaneda is 3-0 on the season with a 1.55 ERA. He's pitched 29 innings—allowing six runs (5 earned) on 18 hits and striking out 43 while walking just six.
The Griffons start a three-game MIAA series against Northeastern State down in Tahlequah, Oklahoma Thursday morning.
