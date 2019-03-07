Clear
Griffons' Castaneda named MIAA pitcher of the week

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 10:18 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— Missouri Western pitcher Anthony Castaneda was named the MIAA Pitcher of the Week Wednesday.

Castaneda threw a complete game shutout in the Griffons 1-0 victory against Missouri Southern over the weekend—striking out 12 batters, allowing just three hits. 

He walked one batter and held the Lions to a .100 batting average. 

Castaneda is 3-0 on the season with a 1.55 ERA. He's pitched 29 innings—allowing six runs (5 earned) on 18 hits and striking out 43 while walking just six. 

The Griffons start a three-game MIAA series against Northeastern State down in Tahlequah, Oklahoma Thursday morning. 

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our northern counties in northwest Missouri this morning. A disturbance is moving just to the north of St. Joseph this Thursday morning giving our northern counties a chance for snow. An inch, up to two inches of snow is expected. We could even see a bit of a wintry mix Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will go up to above freezing in the upper 30s.
