Griffons' Hightower named MIAA Basketball Player of the Week

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— A stellar start to the 2018-19 season pushed Lavon Hightower to MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week honors.

The senior averaged 20.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while helping Missouri Western to a 3-1 start, the program's best in five years. Hightower scored 26 points in each of the Griffons' first two games, both against teams receiving votes in the NABC preseason top-25 poll. He posted a double-double in his third game of the season, scoring 15 and adding 10 rebounds in a win over Winona State.

Through four games this season, Hightower shot 46 percent from the field, 42 percent from three-point range and 85 percent at the free throw line. He averaged eight rebounds per game and added three blocked shots and seven assists. The Charlotte, North Carolina native was named to the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic All-Tournament team where he led all scorers in a field that featured three top-15 teams and three others receiving votes.

Dating back to last season, Hightower has scored at least 13 points in 15-straight games, averaging 20.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over that span.