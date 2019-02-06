Griffons announce 2019 recruiting class

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)– Missouri Western State University head football coach Matt Williamson and his staff announced the program's 2019 recruiting class, Wednesday. Thirty-nine recruits signed their national letters of intent Wednesday to become members of the 50th Griffon Football team in 2019.

Williamson and his staff inked a recruiting class that features a great deal of size and regional influence. Coming off a 7-5 season and an Agent Barry Live United Bowl Championship, the program's first postseason berth in six years, the coaches went well beyond the borders of the Show-Me state to bolster the 2019 roster.

"Our coaching staff tirelessly pounded the recruiting trail doing their homework, positioning themselves and locking in a huge number of highly talented student-athletes," Williamson said. "We have just stacked another phenomenal layer of high-character, faith-driven, loyal and committed superstars to this team. This 2019 class is going to be special. Griffon fans hold on tight, we are headed to another level. Go Griffs!!"

FL19GHTCREW FACTS

• 39 Total Signees

• 35 High School Recruits

• 4 Two-year Transfers

• 7 Defensive Linemen

• 7 Offensive Linemen

• 7 Defensive Backs

• 6 Wide Receivers

• 4 Running Backs

• 3 Linebackers

• 2 Tight Ends

• 2 Quarterbacks

• 1 Long Snapper

• Hometowns cover nine different states

• 21 Missouri recruits were the most of any state

• 5 recruits from Arkansas were the second most

• 4 of the Arkansas recruits went to Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock, the most from any one high school in the class

• All 5 Arkansas signees are from Little Rock

Some of the transfers and one high school recruit are already enrolled at Missouri Western and will be eligible to take part in the annual spring game on April 12 on Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium. The 50th season of Griffon Football kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5 when Missouri Western hosts Northwest Missouri State.

CLASS ROSTER

Chase Anderson DL 6-3 260 Columbia, Mo. / Battle HS

Jonas Bennett RB 6-0 185 Odessa, Mo. / Odessa HS

Chris Blakeney DL 6-3 315 Concord, N.C. / Glendale CC

Jonny Bottorff OL 6-4 300 Quincy, Ill. / Quincy Notre Dame HS

Timothy Brech OL 6-3 265 Waynesville, Mo. / Waynesville HS

Isiah Brown-Dietzman DL 6-4 235 Wheaton, Ill. / Wheaton Warrenville South HS

Darien Davis WR 6-1 180 Columbia, Tenn. / Columbia Academy

Seth Garrison LB 6-3 210 Kansas City, Mo. / Park Hill HS

Jordan Gibson OL 6-3 280 Lee's Summit, Mo. / Lees Summit North HS

Zach Goodeyon DL 6-3 245 Overland Park, Kan. / Saint Thomas Aquinas HS

Tycen Gray TE 6-4 220 Farmington, Mo. / Farmington HS

Traveon James WR 6-2 175 Little Rock, Ark. / Joe T. Robinson HS

Brandon Johnson DL 6-4 260 Boonville, Mo. / Boonville HS

Mekel Kentle WR 5-9 160 Little Rock, Ark. / Joe T. Robinson HS

Eric Latham RB 5-11 210 Jackson, Tenn. / Jackson South Side HS

Terrance March LB 6-2 220 Sacramento, Calif. / Sacramento City Coll.

Michael McClain OL 6-3 290 Unionville, Tenn. / Dodge City CC

Ben Miller DL 6-4 275 Huntsville, Mo. / Westran HS

Kyle Muprhy OL 6-2 250 Olathe, Kan. / Blue Valley Southwest HS

Payton Murray S 6-1 160 Kansas City, Mo. / Park Hill South HS

Keanu Norman RB 5-11 184 Los Alamitos,Calif. / Los Alamitos HS

Kaleb Peters S 6-1 170 Tulsa, Okla. / Jenks HS

Thomas Portell TE 6-5 225 Oklahoma City, Okla. / John Marshall HS

Dashaun Powell CB 5-10 160 Kansas City, Mo. / Park Hill HS

Josh Robinson WR 6-3 185 Little Rock, Ark. / Bryant HS

Blake Rufkahr OL 6-4 275 St. Charles, Mo. / Duchesne HS

Marquise Simmons OL 6-4 325 St. Louis, Mo. / DeSmet Jesuit HS

Hunter Sloan DB 6-0 175 Lathrop, Mo. / Lathrop HS

Austin Stewart LS 6-2 235 Chico, Calif. / Butte JC

Greyson Tackett QB 6-3 210 Little Rock, Ark. / Joe T. Robinson HS

Cody Thorne QB 5-10 175 St. Charles, Mo. / St. Charles HS

Tanner VanElsen DL 6-2 245 Pleasant Hill, Iowa / Southeast Polk HS

Trey Vaval CB 6-0 165 Blue Springs, Mo. / Blue Springs South HS

Zaytron Waits RB 5-10 195 Little Rock, Ark. / Joe T. Robinson HS

Lamont Washington S 6-1 192 Kansas City, Mo. / Hogan Prep Academy

Landon Weaver LB 6-0 195 Boonville, Mo. / Boonville HS

Jaylon Williamson CB 6-0 175 Columbia, Mo. / Battle HS

Julian Williams WR 6-1 180 St Louis, Mo. / Christian Brothers College HS

Cole Ziegler WR 6-0 165 Bonne Terre, Mo. / North County HS