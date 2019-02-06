Griffons announce 2019 recruiting class

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)– Missouri Western State University head football coach Matt Williamson and his staff announced the program's 2019 recruiting class, Wednesday. Thirty-nine recruits signed their national letters of intent Wednesday to become members of the 50th Griffon Football team in 2019.
Williamson and his staff inked a recruiting class that features a great deal of size and regional influence. Coming off a 7-5 season and an Agent Barry Live United Bowl Championship, the program's first postseason berth in six years, the coaches went well beyond the borders of the Show-Me state to bolster the 2019 roster.
"Our coaching staff tirelessly pounded the recruiting trail doing their homework, positioning themselves and locking in a huge number of highly talented student-athletes," Williamson said. "We have just stacked another phenomenal layer of high-character, faith-driven, loyal and committed superstars to this team. This 2019 class is going to be special. Griffon fans hold on tight, we are headed to another level. Go Griffs!!"
FL19GHTCREW FACTS
• 39 Total Signees
• 35 High School Recruits
• 4 Two-year Transfers
• 7 Defensive Linemen
• 7 Offensive Linemen
• 7 Defensive Backs
• 6 Wide Receivers
• 4 Running Backs
• 3 Linebackers
• 2 Tight Ends
• 2 Quarterbacks
• 1 Long Snapper
• Hometowns cover nine different states
• 21 Missouri recruits were the most of any state
• 5 recruits from Arkansas were the second most
• 4 of the Arkansas recruits went to Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock, the most from any one high school in the class
• All 5 Arkansas signees are from Little Rock
Some of the transfers and one high school recruit are already enrolled at Missouri Western and will be eligible to take part in the annual spring game on April 12 on Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium. The 50th season of Griffon Football kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5 when Missouri Western hosts Northwest Missouri State.
CLASS ROSTER
Chase Anderson DL 6-3 260 Columbia, Mo. / Battle HS
Jonas Bennett RB 6-0 185 Odessa, Mo. / Odessa HS
Chris Blakeney DL 6-3 315 Concord, N.C. / Glendale CC
Jonny Bottorff OL 6-4 300 Quincy, Ill. / Quincy Notre Dame HS
Timothy Brech OL 6-3 265 Waynesville, Mo. / Waynesville HS
Isiah Brown-Dietzman DL 6-4 235 Wheaton, Ill. / Wheaton Warrenville South HS
Darien Davis WR 6-1 180 Columbia, Tenn. / Columbia Academy
Seth Garrison LB 6-3 210 Kansas City, Mo. / Park Hill HS
Jordan Gibson OL 6-3 280 Lee's Summit, Mo. / Lees Summit North HS
Zach Goodeyon DL 6-3 245 Overland Park, Kan. / Saint Thomas Aquinas HS
Tycen Gray TE 6-4 220 Farmington, Mo. / Farmington HS
Traveon James WR 6-2 175 Little Rock, Ark. / Joe T. Robinson HS
Brandon Johnson DL 6-4 260 Boonville, Mo. / Boonville HS
Mekel Kentle WR 5-9 160 Little Rock, Ark. / Joe T. Robinson HS
Eric Latham RB 5-11 210 Jackson, Tenn. / Jackson South Side HS
Terrance March LB 6-2 220 Sacramento, Calif. / Sacramento City Coll.
Michael McClain OL 6-3 290 Unionville, Tenn. / Dodge City CC
Ben Miller DL 6-4 275 Huntsville, Mo. / Westran HS
Kyle Muprhy OL 6-2 250 Olathe, Kan. / Blue Valley Southwest HS
Payton Murray S 6-1 160 Kansas City, Mo. / Park Hill South HS
Keanu Norman RB 5-11 184 Los Alamitos,Calif. / Los Alamitos HS
Kaleb Peters S 6-1 170 Tulsa, Okla. / Jenks HS
Thomas Portell TE 6-5 225 Oklahoma City, Okla. / John Marshall HS
Dashaun Powell CB 5-10 160 Kansas City, Mo. / Park Hill HS
Josh Robinson WR 6-3 185 Little Rock, Ark. / Bryant HS
Blake Rufkahr OL 6-4 275 St. Charles, Mo. / Duchesne HS
Marquise Simmons OL 6-4 325 St. Louis, Mo. / DeSmet Jesuit HS
Hunter Sloan DB 6-0 175 Lathrop, Mo. / Lathrop HS
Austin Stewart LS 6-2 235 Chico, Calif. / Butte JC
Greyson Tackett QB 6-3 210 Little Rock, Ark. / Joe T. Robinson HS
Cody Thorne QB 5-10 175 St. Charles, Mo. / St. Charles HS
Tanner VanElsen DL 6-2 245 Pleasant Hill, Iowa / Southeast Polk HS
Trey Vaval CB 6-0 165 Blue Springs, Mo. / Blue Springs South HS
Zaytron Waits RB 5-10 195 Little Rock, Ark. / Joe T. Robinson HS
Lamont Washington S 6-1 192 Kansas City, Mo. / Hogan Prep Academy
Landon Weaver LB 6-0 195 Boonville, Mo. / Boonville HS
Jaylon Williamson CB 6-0 175 Columbia, Mo. / Battle HS
Julian Williams WR 6-1 180 St Louis, Mo. / Christian Brothers College HS
Cole Ziegler WR 6-0 165 Bonne Terre, Mo. / North County HS
