ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western baseball team won game two of a three game series with Washburn University 8-3 Sunday afternoon.
This was a bounce back win for Western, as they dropped the first game of the series Saturday 8-4 for their home opener.
The Griffons bats were connecting, as they scored a run in four out of the first five innings of the game.
Andrew Curry for Western had a rare inside the park home run off a Washburn error during the fifth inning to make it four to nothing.
MWSU will play Washburn in the final game Monday to try and win the series at Spring Sports Complex.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Related Content
- Griffon baseball wins game two of three game series with Washburn
- Griffon soccer beats Washburn in comeback fashion
- Washburn takes down Griffon men and women basketball in home double header
- Griffon men and women basketball drop regular season finale on the road to Washburn
- Griffon Soccer ready for two more home games this week
- Ichabods top Griffons in baseball home opener
- Griffon Women Drop First Game of Oklahoma Road Trip (Griffon Athletics)
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 5: Griffons host Washburn Saturday night, Mid-Buchanan meets East Buchanan in a Buchanan County Showdown
- Griffon Soccer wins in comeback thriller
- UCO ends Griffon football win streak
Scroll for more content...