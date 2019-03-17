Griffon baseball wins game two of three game series with Washburn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western baseball team won game two of a three game series with Washburn University 8-3 Sunday afternoon.

This was a bounce back win for Western, as they dropped the first game of the series Saturday 8-4 for their home opener.

The Griffons bats were connecting, as they scored a run in four out of the first five innings of the game.

Andrew Curry for Western had a rare inside the park home run off a Washburn error during the fifth inning to make it four to nothing.

MWSU will play Washburn in the final game Monday to try and win the series at Spring Sports Complex.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m.