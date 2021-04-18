Clear
Griffons blank UNK on senior day

Posted: Apr 18, 2021 10:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri Western soccer team closed out it spring regular season schedule with a 2-0 victory against Nebraska-Kearney Sunday afternoon at Spratt Stadium. The Griffons are now 7-2-1 and they finish 4-1 in the MIAA Northwest Division standings.

After a scoreless first half, Claire Meyers got the Griffons on the board in the 54th minute on a penalty kick and then Kelsey Roe added a goal off a deflection in the 75th minute.

Missouri Western dominated most of the afternoon as they outshot UNK 17-5, although just seven were on goal. MWSU had 10 corner kicks Sunday and UNK didn't have any.

Meyers led the Griffs with five total shots, while Taylor Schartzkopf added four and Lauren Street had two. Anna Mayer earned the shutout in goal as she made three saves.

Missouri Western recognized their eight seniors after the game who played their final game at Spratt Stadium; Jessica Hill, Mackenzie O'Neill, Ashley Mathis, Lillian Davis, Jordan Jennings, Madison Utley, Taylor Schwartzkopf and Claire Meyers.

