Griffons come up short against Central Oklahoma

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western women's basketball team suffered its third straight loss Wednesday as they fell to Central Oklahoma, 83-75, inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons drop to 6-14, while UCO improves to 14-6.

The two teams traded baskets early as the scored was tied 6-6, but then Central Oklahoma went on a 16-4 run and eventually led 22-12 at the end of the first quarter. Missouri Western rallied back in the second and pulled to within one possession, 30-27, before UCO outscored the Griffs 18-9 the rest of the half to take a 48-36 lead at the break.

The Bronchos extended their lead early in the second half to 18 points, 56-38, before Missouri Western rallied again. MWSU outscored Central Oklahoma 20-7 over the final seven minutes of the quarter to make it a 63-58 game after three. Corbyn Cunningham, Jordan Cunningham and Mychaell Gray each scored six points during that stretch.

Corbyn Cunningham, who was named First Team All-MIAA last season, made her season debut for the Griffons as she is coming back from injury. Cunningham finished with six points, led the team with three steals and tied for the team lead with five rebounds in just 15 minutes.

Missouri Western pulled to within three points two different times early in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they'd get as UCO went on a 9-2 run to pull away for the win.

Jordan Cunningham led MWSU with 13 points, while Gray and Asia McCoy added 12.

The Griffons shot the ball 47.7% (31-65) from the field, but the Bronchos shot 56.6% (35-61) from the floor and were above 50% in each quarter. Both teams had 21 turnovers and 32 rebounds.

