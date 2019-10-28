Griffons defense shines in shutout victory against Emporia State

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Griffons defense shined in Missouri Western's 28-0 victory against Emporia State Saturday afternoon at Spratt Stadium.
Missouri Western's defense held Emporia State to under 200 yards passing in the Griffons' first shutout since 2014.
The Griffons also forced two turnovers on defense and one special returns fumble.
Missouri Western heads on the road Saturday to take on Pittsburg State.
