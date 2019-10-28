Clear

Griffons defense shines in shutout victory against Emporia State

The Griffons defense shined in Missouri Western's 28-0 victory against Emporia State Saturday afternoon at Spratt Stadium.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Griffons defense shined in Missouri Western's 28-0 victory against Emporia State Saturday afternoon at Spratt Stadium.

Missouri Western's defense held Emporia State to under 200 yards passing in the Griffons' first shutout since 2014. 

The Griffons also forced two turnovers on defense and one special returns fumble. 

Missouri Western heads on the road Saturday to take on Pittsburg State. 

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy before another storm system moves in, bringing us another round of rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday before changing over to a rain/snow mix then possibly all snow. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s. There is still a lot of uncertainly with this forecast from the exact track to accumulations so keep it tuned to KQ2 as we near the event. It is possible that the area could see a few inches of accumulation with this system.
