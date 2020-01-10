Clear
Griffons extend winning streak with victory against Washburn

The Missouri Western women's basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games with a win against Washburn Thursday night.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 10:09 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(TOPEKA, Kan.)— The Missouri Western women's basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games with a win against Washburn Thursday night.

The Griffons won 58-47. 

Forward Chris Wilson finishes with 15 points and eight rebounds. 

Guard Kylee Williams added 11 points in the win. 

Missouri Western travels to Emporia Saturday for a showdown with the Hornets.

