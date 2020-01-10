Griffons extend winning streak with victory against Washburn

(TOPEKA, Kan.)— The Missouri Western women's basketball team extended its winning streak to seven games with a win against Washburn Thursday night.
The Griffons won 58-47.
Forward Chris Wilson finishes with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Guard Kylee Williams added 11 points in the win.
Missouri Western travels to Emporia Saturday for a showdown with the Hornets.
