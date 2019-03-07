Griffons fall in MIAA Quarterfinals against top-seed Fort Hays State

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Missouri Western women's basketball team lost its MIAA Tournament quarterfinals matchup against Fort Hays State Thursday night, 71-58.
The Griffons had the game within four points, 52-48, with just under five minutes to play, but the No. 1 seeded Tigers went on a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach.
Missouri Western was led by Brittany Atkins with 24 points.
The Griffons finish the season 14-16.
