Griffons fall in MIAA Quarterfinals against top-seed Fort Hays State

The Missouri Western women's basketball team lost its MIAA Tournament quarterfinals matchup against Fort Hays State Thursday night, 71-58.

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 8:29 PM
Updated: Mar. 7, 2019 8:31 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Missouri Western women's basketball team lost its MIAA Tournament quarterfinals matchup against Fort Hays State Thursday night, 71-58.

The Griffons had the game within four points, 52-48, with just under five minutes to play, but the No. 1 seeded Tigers went on a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach.

Missouri Western was led by Brittany Atkins with 24 points. 

The Griffons finish the season 14-16. 

Weather will be quiet and dry Thursday night through Friday. A stronger storm system will likely move through the area late Friday night into Saturday bringing a better chance for widespread rain. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Saturday afternoon. Highs Friday through Saturday will be back up into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
