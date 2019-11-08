Clear

Griffons fall in season opener at Hillyard Tip-Off Classic

The Missouri Western women's basketball team led 41-25 at the half against Concordia-St. Paul, but was outscored 40-18 in the second half.

Concordia-St. Paul spoiled the Griffons season opener winning 66-59.

Griffons guard Katrina Roenfeldt finished with 12 points, while forward Chris Wilson collected a double-double— 14 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Missouri Western will take on Minnesota Duluth Saturday night at Civic Arena at 6 p.m.

Heading into Saturday, a beautiful day is expected with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. Any Saturday plans outside will be just fine. For Sunday, expect a few more clouds and temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Late Sunday, a strong cold front will move through bringing the coldest air of the season to the area as we begin next week.
