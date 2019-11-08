Griffons fall in season opener at Hillyard Tip-Off Classic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western women's basketball team led 41-25 at the half against Concordia-St. Paul, but was outscored 40-18 in the second half.
Concordia-St. Paul spoiled the Griffons season opener winning 66-59.
Griffons guard Katrina Roenfeldt finished with 12 points, while forward Chris Wilson collected a double-double— 14 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.
Missouri Western will take on Minnesota Duluth Saturday night at Civic Arena at 6 p.m.
