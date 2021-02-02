Griffons fall to Emporia State Tuesday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The Missouri Western women's basketball team lost to Emporia State Tuesday night inside the MWSU Fieldhouse, 79-61. MWSU falls to 3-9 this season, while the Hornets improve to 10-3.

Emporia got off to a hot start Tuesday as they made three three-point field goals in the first 1:55 to score the first nine points of the game and they never looked back. The Griffon pulled to within six points at one point, 11-5, in the first quarter, but the Hornets built a 25-11 lead after one. They extended the lead to as many as 24 and led 45-26 at halftime.

Emporia State made 9-of-27 three-point field goals in the first 20 minutes, while Missouri Western shot just 4-of-21 from behind the arc. ESU also had nine offensive rebounds in the first half.

The Griffons made a run midway through the third quarter as they pulled to within 15 points, 51-36, but they committed turnovers on six consecutive possessions and Emporia used a 14-1 to put the game away.

The Hornet lead grew to as many as 28 points early in the fourth quarter, but Missouri Western closed the game strong as they outscored ESU 24-14 the rest of the way. The Griffs were led by sophomore Kameron Freemyer as she scored 11 of those points in the final period. Freemyer scored a career-high 13 points and tied a career-high with five rebounds.

MWSU's Mychaell Gray added eight points and a career-high six rebounds, while Simone Rodney had a big night off the bench. Rodney scored seven points, had a career-high eight assists, a career-high four steals, and tied a career-high with five rebounds.

Jordan Cunningham and Logan Hughes added seven points each.

Missouri Western shot 37.7% (23-of-61) from the field, 26.5% (9-of-34) from three and 46.2% (6-of-13) from the free-throw line. They also outrebounded Emporia 44-43, while the Hornets shot 35.7% (25-of-70) from the field, 26.0% (13-of-50) from the three-point line and 72.7% (16-of-22) from the free-throw line.

The Griffons will be off until Saturday when they travel to Maryville to play Northwest Missouri State at 1:30 p.m. inside Bearcat Arena. MWSU will try and even the season series as Northwest won the first game, 51-50, on December 12 in St. Joseph. The game on Saturday will air on the Griffon Sports Network (680 AM / 95.3 FM) and the MIAA Network.