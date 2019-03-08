FHSU ends Griffons season 71-58 in MIAA basketball quarterfinal

KANSAS CITY Mo. - Missouri Westerns season ended Thursday as the Griffons fell to No. 1 seed Fort Hays State 71-58 in the quarterfinal of the MIAA tournament.

In the first half the Griffs shot 39 percent going 11-28 from the field keeping the score close going into the half 32-29.

Fort Hays would outscore Western 39-29 in the second half giving the Tigers enough breathing room to advance on.

Brittany Atkins lead the Griffons on scoring with 24 points going 11-21 on 31 minutes of play, only one other player for Western would score in double digits which would be Melia Richardson who had 11.

The Griffons end the year with a record of 14-16 and will return strong guard play in their line-up for next season with players like Katrina Roenfeldt, Jill Rumpf, and Anastacia Johnson.