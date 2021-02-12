Griffons fall to Missouri Southern, loses 7th straight game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western men's basketball team suffered its seventh straight loss Thursday as they fell to Missouri Southern, 103-94, inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons drop to 8-8 this season and the Lions improve to 11-7.

MWSU struggled in the first half as Missouri Southern dominated the first ten minutes. The Lions scored the first nine points of the game and eventually led 30-4 just past the midway point of the first half. Southern shot 67.4% (23-34) in the first half and took a commanding 54-23 lead to the locker room at half. Western shot just 10-of-26 in the first 20 minutes and made 1-of-9 three-point field goals.

The Griffons did fight back after halftime as they used a 20-6 run to start the second half and they got the lead down to 17 with 16:14 left in the game. Missouri Western made six of their first eight shots and all three of their three-pointers to start the half, but Southern found their rhythm again and pushed the lead back to 27 points, 72-45, just two minutes later.

The deficit for MWSU stayed between 16-25 points over the next 10 minutes and the Griffons never could get the lead to single digits until their final basket of the game.

Missouri Western scored 71 second half points to set a school record for points in a half. The previous best in a half was 70 by the 2001-2002 team against Lincoln on November 24, 2001. The Griffons made 22-of-42 shots after half and went 9-of-16 from behind the arc.

Tyrell Carroll had 26 of his career-high 32 points in the second half and Reese Glover scored all 21 of his points after halftime. Q Mays added 16 points as 14 of those were in the second half. Missouri Southern outrebounded MWSU 42-32 and they outscored the Griffs in the paint, 58-30.

The seven-game losing streak is the longest for Missouri Western since a seven-game skid during the 2017-18 season.