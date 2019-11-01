Clear

Griffons fall to No. 9 Southern Nazarene in Small College Basketball HoF Classic

Griffons fell to No. 9 Southern Nazarene in Small College Basketball HoF Classic Friday night.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 11:20 PM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Griffons fell to No. 9 Southern Nazarene in Small College Basketball HoF Classic Friday night.

Southern Nazarene won 96-74 against Missouri Western. 

For the Griffons, Will Eames went for 19 points and seven rebounds. Guard Tyrell Carroll added in 12 points and four rebounds. 

Missouri Western will play No. 22 Daemen College Saturday night at 7:45 at Civic Arena. 

Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
