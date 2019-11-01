Griffons fall to No. 9 Southern Nazarene in Small College Basketball HoF Classic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Griffons fell to No. 9 Southern Nazarene in Small College Basketball HoF Classic Friday night.

Southern Nazarene won 96-74 against Missouri Western.

For the Griffons, Will Eames went for 19 points and seven rebounds. Guard Tyrell Carroll added in 12 points and four rebounds.

Missouri Western will play No. 22 Daemen College Saturday night at 7:45 at Civic Arena.