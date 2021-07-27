Griffons football picked 5th by coaches; 4th by media in MIAA preseason polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The MIAA released its preseason football polls on Tuesday as the league held its annual media day at the Kansas City Convention Center. Missouri Western is picked to finish fifth in the MIAA by the league's coaches, while MWSU is fourth in the preseason media poll.

The Griffons will kick off their season on September 2 when they travel to Edmond to square off against Central Oklahoma. The 2021 season is scheduled to be played as normal and will feature an 11-game conference schedule. Click here to view Missouri Western's 2021 schedule.

Coaches Poll

In the coaches' poll, Northwest Missouri earned 120 points and the majority of the first-place votes with 10 for the top spot in the poll. Central Missouri and Fort Hays State each received one first-place vote and 105 points apiece to tie for second. Nebraska Kearney claimed the fourth spot with 86 points and Missouri Western came in fifth with 71 points.

Washburn was picked to finished sixth, followed by Pittsburg State, Emporia State, and Central Oklahoma. Missouri Southern and Northeastern State tied for 10th and Lincoln comes in at No. 12.

2021 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (10) – 120 points

T-2. Central Missouri (1) – 105 points

T-2. Fort Hays State (1) – 105 points

4. Nebraska Kearney – 86 points

5. Missouri Western – 71 points

6. Washburn – 69 points

7. Pittsburg State – 66 points

8. Emporia State – 55 points

9. Central Oklahoma – 52 points

T-10. Missouri Southern – 24 points

T-10. Northeastern State – 24 points

12. Lincoln – 15 points

*Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own team.

Media Poll

Again, Northwest Missouri claimed the top spot with 142 points and 10 first-place votes. Central Missouri earned the out-right number two spot in the poll with 124 total points and one first-place vote. Fort Hays State also earned one first-place vote and came in third with 120 points.

Missouri Western beat out Nebraska Kearney for the fourth stop with 99 total points while the Lopers had 98 points. Pittsburg State was selected sixth by the media, followed by Washburn, Central Oklahoma, and Emporia State. Missouri Southern, Northeastern State, and Lincoln occupy the final three spots in the poll.

2021 MIAA Football Preseason Media Poll

1. Northwest Missouri (10) – 142 points

2. Central Missouri (1) – 124 points

3. Fort Hays State (1) – 120 points

4. Missouri Western – 99 points

5. Nebraska Kearney – 98 points

6. Pittsburg State – 91 points

7. Washburn – 70 points

8. Central Oklahoma – 62 points

9. Emporia State – 56 points

10. Missouri Southern – 33 points

11. Northeastern State – 25 points

12. Lincoln – 16 points