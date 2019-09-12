Griffons head on the road to take on #25 Fort Hays State Thursday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western football team is coming off a Week 1 loss to Northwest, a Top 10 ranked team in the nation and now the Griffons head on the road to take on No. 25 Fort Hays State.
The Griffons upset Fort Hays State in 2018 at Spratt Stadium when the Tigers were ranked fifth in the country.
Missouri Western will take on Fort Hays Thursday night at 7 out in Hays, Kan.
