Clear

Griffons head on the road to take on #25 Fort Hays State Thursday night

The Missouri Western football team is coming off a Week 1 loss to Northwest, a Top 10 ranked team in the nation and now the Griffons head on the road to take on No. 25 Fort Hays State.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 9:43 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 9:49 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western football team is coming off a Week 1 loss to Northwest, a Top 10 ranked team in the nation and now the Griffons head on the road to take on No. 25 Fort Hays State.

The Griffons upset Fort Hays State in 2018 at Spratt Stadium when the Tigers were ranked fifth in the country. 

Missouri Western will take on Fort Hays Thursday night at 7 out in Hays, Kan. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
We'll start off the day with a mix of sun and clouds with highs going up to the lower to middle 80s. The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will be during the afternoon into the early evening hours. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with large hail and damaging winds.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events