Clear

Griffons head to Kansas City for MIAA Tournament Wednesday

The Missouri Western women's basketball team will take on Nebraska-Kearney in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 9:26 AM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Missouri Western women's basketball team will take on Nebraska-Kearney in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.

The Griffons are the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament after finishing the season 13-15 overall and 8-11 MIAA. 

In last year's opening round of the tournament, Missouri Western topped Nebraska-Kearney, 60-57, becoming the first No. 12 seed to win a game in the MIAA Tournament. 

The Griffons are 4-1 in their last five first-round contests. 

Tip for Wednesday's game is set for 6 p.m. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 6°
Maryville
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 6°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 6°
Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch up to the SW. We will see an increase in cloud cover on Wednesday night. The next chance for some light snow will come early Thursday morning as another disturbance moves through. Our northern counties could see up to an inch of snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events