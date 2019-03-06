(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Missouri Western women's basketball team will take on Nebraska-Kearney in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.
The Griffons are the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament after finishing the season 13-15 overall and 8-11 MIAA.
In last year's opening round of the tournament, Missouri Western topped Nebraska-Kearney, 60-57, becoming the first No. 12 seed to win a game in the MIAA Tournament.
The Griffons are 4-1 in their last five first-round contests.
Tip for Wednesday's game is set for 6 p.m.
Related Content
- Griffons head to Kansas City for MIAA Tournament Wednesday
- Lindenwood tops Griffons, 1-0, in MIAA opener
- Griffons picked 5th in MIAA Coaches Poll
- WATCH: MIAA Media Day kicks off in Kansas City
- Lady Griffs ready for MIAA tournament
- Northwest picked to finish 1st in MIAA, Griffons tabbed 9th
- Griffons' Aviles named MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week
- Griffons' Hightower named MIAA Basketball Player of the Week
- Griffon football tied for second in MIAA after 33-10 win over MSSU
- Men’s Basketball Picks up First MIAA Win in Dramatic Fashion (Griffon Athletics)
Scroll for more content...