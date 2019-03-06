Griffons head to Kansas City for MIAA Tournament Wednesday

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Missouri Western women's basketball team will take on Nebraska-Kearney in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.

The Griffons are the No. 8 seed in the conference tournament after finishing the season 13-15 overall and 8-11 MIAA.

In last year's opening round of the tournament, Missouri Western topped Nebraska-Kearney, 60-57, becoming the first No. 12 seed to win a game in the MIAA Tournament.

The Griffons are 4-1 in their last five first-round contests.

Tip for Wednesday's game is set for 6 p.m.