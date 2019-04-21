ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Griffon players from both the men's and women's basketball teams took on the KC Predators Saturday afternoon at the Looney Complex in a wheelchair basketball game to help raise money for Midwest Adaptive Sports.
Midwest Adaptive Sports is a non-profit organization that helps disabled youth participate in athletics and different programs to stay active and still compete while dealing with their disabilities.
Missouri Western athletics partnered with Midwest Adaptive Sports in raising over $1,000 to help with future costs for travel and equipment.
Related Content
- Griffons help raise money playing against wheelchair All-Star basketball team
- Griffons struggle at UCM
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats
- Griffons' Hightower named MIAA Basketball Player of the Week
- FHSU ends Griffons season 71-58 in MIAA basketball quarterfinal
- Griffons' Aviles named MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week
- Griffon football preparing for Hornets
- Griffon Women take down Newman
- Griffons announce 2019 recruiting class
- HIGHLIGHTS: Griffon Softball trounces Lincoln
Scroll for more content...