Griffons help raise money playing against wheelchair All-Star basketball team

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Griffon players from both the men's and women's basketball teams took on the KC Predators Saturday afternoon at the Looney Complex in a wheelchair basketball game to help raise money for Midwest Adaptive Sports.

Midwest Adaptive Sports is a non-profit organization that helps disabled youth participate in athletics and different programs to stay active and still compete while dealing with their disabilities.

Missouri Western athletics partnered with Midwest Adaptive Sports in raising over $1,000 to help with future costs for travel and equipment.