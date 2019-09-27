Griffons hit the road for game against Northeastern State

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western football team will take on Northeastern State Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Griffons have won five-straight road games.
Missouri Western has outscored the RiverHawks 176-45 in the last three meetings.
