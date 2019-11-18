Clear

Griffons hold off Miners in OT with clutch buckets from Carroll

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western basketball team held off the Missouri S&T Miners in a two-point 66-64 overtime win at home lead by key baskets from sophomore guard Tyrell Carroll.

Carroll scored a career-high 29 points Sunday night against S&T on 11 of 19 shooting with four assists. 

The point guard made a 3-pointer to put MWSU up 58-55 with 2.9 seconds left in regulation. Unfortunately, S&T's Mitch Fairless was able to answer with a buzzer beater to send the game to overtime.

Carroll would respond with an inside jumper with one second remaining to give his Griffons (2-3) a 66-64 win in overtime over Missouri S&T (0-2).

"I turned the ball over a few times so I knew I had to make up for it for my team, I felt like I could get going and get us back in the game," MWSU point guard Tyrell Carroll said."

Missouri Western hosts Nebraska Christian in Looney Arena on Nov. 20 before playing its next six games on the road.

