Griffons hold off Mules in conference opener

MWSU gets win over UCM 67-64 to win their conference opener for the first time since 2013.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 2:28 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Missouri Western Men's Basketball team (4-5, 1-0) rallied late to pick up its first win at Central Missouri (3-5, 0-1) since 2011, 67-64.

The Griffons scored 44 second half points, and 37 of those points from five freshmen to win their conference opener for the first time since 2013.

The Griffons play in Jefferson City at Lincoln on Saturday at 3:30.

The weekend will start to warm back up into the 50's and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
