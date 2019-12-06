Griffons hold off Mules in conference opener

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The Missouri Western Men's Basketball team (4-5, 1-0) rallied late to pick up its first win at Central Missouri (3-5, 0-1) since 2011, 67-64.
The Griffons scored 44 second half points, and 37 of those points from five freshmen to win their conference opener for the first time since 2013.
The Griffons play in Jefferson City at Lincoln on Saturday at 3:30.
