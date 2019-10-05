Clear

Griffons knock off Washburn, offense goes for 500 yards

The Missouri Western football team went on the road and put up 46 points against the Washburn Ichabods Saturday.

Posted: Oct 5, 2019 9:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(TOPEKA, Kan.)— The Missouri Western football team went on the road and put up 46 points against the Washburn Ichabods Saturday.

The Griffons defeated Washburn, 46-21. 

Missouri Western's offense went for 503 yards—which makes it three straight weeks of at least 500 yards of offense, which is a school record. 

Left tackle Shawn Rouse recorded his first career carry and touchdown on a lateral from quarterback Wyatt Steigerwald in the second quarter. 

The Griffons forced three turnovers—a forced fumble and recovery by cornerback Sam Webb and two interceptions by Webb. 

Missouri Western returns home next Saturday for Homecoming against Missouri Southern at 4 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 49°
A cold front pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Saturday afternoon bringing in dry but cooler weather for our Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events