Griffons knock off Washburn, offense goes for 500 yards

(TOPEKA, Kan.)— The Missouri Western football team went on the road and put up 46 points against the Washburn Ichabods Saturday.
The Griffons defeated Washburn, 46-21.
Missouri Western's offense went for 503 yards—which makes it three straight weeks of at least 500 yards of offense, which is a school record.
Left tackle Shawn Rouse recorded his first career carry and touchdown on a lateral from quarterback Wyatt Steigerwald in the second quarter.
The Griffons forced three turnovers—a forced fumble and recovery by cornerback Sam Webb and two interceptions by Webb.
Missouri Western returns home next Saturday for Homecoming against Missouri Southern at 4 p.m.
