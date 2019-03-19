Clear

Griffons lose series with Ichabods 3-2 on walk off sac fly

MWSU loses series finale 4-3 on sacrifice fly to Washburn.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 1:37 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - For the first time this season, Griffon Baseball (10-9, 8-4) lost a conference series, falling 4-3 on Monday to Washburn (10-11, 5-7) to drop the series two games to one.

Washburn won game one 8-4 on Saturday, then Western had a good showing Sunday getting the win 8-3 to even up the series.

In the ninth inning of the rubber match, the game would be tied at three with runners on the corners and one out. The Ichabod’s would win the game and the series with a sacrifice fly to center.

The loss left MWSU tied for second with Central Missouri and Emporia State in the MIAA standings.

The Griffons hit the road for four-straight games. Missouri Western will begin a three-game series at Lindenwood (11-14, 6-6) on Friday, March 22.

