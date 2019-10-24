Clear

Griffons offense leading the way during 4-game winning streak

The Missouri Western offense has been putting up more than 40 points in every game during the Griffons four-game winning streak.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western offense has been putting up more than 40 points in every game during the Griffons four-game winning streak.

The Griffons sit at 5-2 entering Saturday's game against Emporia State. 

Kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
For Friday and into the weekend, more sunshine is expected with temperatures in the 50s on Friday. For this weekend, computer models are in some disagreement with potential rain chances late Saturday into Sunday. For now, will keep chances low so keep checking back for updates. This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the upper 50s to near 60.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories