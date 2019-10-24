(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western offense has been putting up more than 40 points in every game during the Griffons four-game winning streak.
The Griffons sit at 5-2 entering Saturday's game against Emporia State.
Kickoff set for 1 p.m.
Related Content
- Griffons offense leading the way during 4-game winning streak
- UCO ends Griffon football win streak
- Griffons knock off Washburn, offense goes for 500 yards
- Griffon Soccer wins in comeback thriller
- Griffons struggle at UCM
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats
- Griffons RB Gray ready to lead in 2018
- Griffon football preparing for Hornets
- Griffon Women take down Newman
- Griffons announce 2019 recruiting class
Scroll for more content...