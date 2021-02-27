Griffons rally from 15-point deficit to knock off UNK

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western men's basketball team wrapped up its regular season Saturday with a thrilling 74-72 victory over Nebraska-Kearney inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons improve to 13-9, while UNK ends its season 8-14.

MWSU jumped out to a quick 7-3 lead on Saturday but the Lopers used an 11-0 run to take the lead and they would keep that lead for the next 34 minutes. The Griffons pulled back to within 20-19 midway through the first half, but UNK then went on a 14-0 run and led 34-19 with 3:30 left in the half. Missouri Western got back in the game as they scored eight straight points and eventually trailed 39-31 at halftime.

After Nebraska-Kearney was able to a build a 12-point lead early in the second half, the Griffons rallied again and pulled to within three points, 56-53, with just under ten minutes left in regulation. UNK continued to fend off Missouri Western as the Lopers lead stayed between one and eight points until the Griffons' Reese Glover make a three-pointer with 2:05 remaining to take the lead for the first time since early in the game.

Nebraska-Kearney answered back with back-to-back buckets and led 72-70 with one-minute left. MWSU's Tyrell Carroll was fouled and made one of two at the foul line with 54 seconds left, and then the Griffon forced a turnover to get the ball back. Glover got a steal, gave the ball up to Carroll, got the ball back on the left wing and buried a 25-footer to put MWSU ahead 74-72 with 26 seconds left. UNK held for one shot and Myles Arnold forced up a long three-pointer that wasn't close at the buzzer and the Griffons held on for the win.

Tyrell Carroll led Missouri Western with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Reese Glover added 18 points and six rebounds. Glover made 4-of-6 three-point field goals in the final four and half minutes to lead the comeback. The Griffons outscored the Lopers 17-9 over those four and half minutes. Caleb Bennett had 12 points and four rebounds, while Alex John scored a season-high 12 and he added six rebounds and three steals.

After being outrebounded in the first half by 10, Missouri Western had 13 offensive rebounds in the second half and lost the rebounding battle by just one, 40-39. The Griffons shot 38.6% (27-70) from the field, 34.4% (11-32) from three and just 52.9% (9-17) from the foul line. MWSU only committed six turnovers and they forced UNK into 14.

Missouri Western will now prepare for the postseason as they are the No. 3 seed in the MIAA Tournament. The Griffons will host Lincoln on Wednesday inside the MWSU Fieldhouse at a time to be determined.