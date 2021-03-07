Griffons receive at-large NCAA tournament bid, first appearance since 2010

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball team is returning to the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament for the first time in 11 years as they received an at-large bid Sunday to the Central Regional.

The Griffons will be the No. 6 seed in the regional and will play No. 3 seed Washburn for the fourth time this season. Northern State is the top seed, Northwest Missouri State is No. 2, following by Wayne State and Minnesota State Moorhead. Wayne State will square off against Moorhead in the other first round game, while Northern State and Northwest receive a bye in the first round.

The Central Regional Tournament will be held at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota and take place March 13-16. The first round will be played Saturday, March 13, the semifinals will take place on Sunday, March 14 and the championship will be Tuesday, March 16.

This will be the 11th all-time appearance for Missouri Western and the first since 2010. MWSU made the big dance eight times during the 1990s, and then they made back-to-back appearances in 2002 and 2003.

For all general information, ticket information and fan information click here to visit the Central Regional website.

2021 NCAA Central Region Teams

1. Northern State (18-1)

2. Northwest Missouri State (23-2)

3. Washburn (19-6)

4. Wayne State (11-6)

5. Minnesota State Moorhead (10-4)

6. Missouri Western (14-10)

2021 NCAA Central Region Matchups

Saturday, March 13

No. 5 MSU Moorhead vs. No. 4 Wayne State, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Missouri Western vs. No. 3 Washburn, 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 14

No. 1 Northern State vs. winner of MSU Moorhead/Wayne State, 5 p.m.

No. 2 Northwest Missouri State vs. winner of Missouri Western/Washburn, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

Central Region Championship, 7 p.m.