Griffons receive at-large NCAA tournament bid, first appearance since 2010

Posted: Mar 7, 2021 11:40 PM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball team is returning to the NCAA Division II men's basketball tournament for the first time in 11 years as they received an at-large bid Sunday to the Central Regional.

The Griffons will be the No. 6 seed in the regional and will play No. 3 seed Washburn for the fourth time this season. Northern State is the top seed, Northwest Missouri State is No. 2, following by Wayne State and Minnesota State Moorhead. Wayne State will square off against Moorhead in the other first round game, while Northern State and Northwest receive a bye in the first round.

The Central Regional Tournament will be held at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota and take place March 13-16. The first round will be played Saturday, March 13, the semifinals will take place on Sunday, March 14 and the championship will be Tuesday, March 16.

This will be the 11th all-time appearance for Missouri Western and the first since 2010. MWSU made the big dance eight times during the 1990s, and then they made back-to-back appearances in 2002 and 2003.

For all general information, ticket information and fan information click here to visit the Central Regional website.

2021 NCAA Central Region Teams
1. Northern State (18-1)
2. Northwest Missouri State (23-2)
3. Washburn (19-6)
4. Wayne State (11-6)
5. Minnesota State Moorhead (10-4)
6. Missouri Western (14-10)

2021 NCAA Central Region Matchups
Saturday, March 13
No. 5 MSU Moorhead vs. No. 4 Wayne State, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Missouri Western vs. No. 3 Washburn, 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 14
No. 1 Northern State vs. winner of MSU Moorhead/Wayne State, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Northwest Missouri State vs. winner of Missouri Western/Washburn, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16
Central Region Championship, 7 p.m.

Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Monday will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures making a run towards the 70s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side on Monday with gusts up to 30 mph. Tuesday will be a very similar day with warm and sunny conditions. Temperatures will stay well above average through the first half of next week before a cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will return with the cold front Wednesday and continue off and on through the rest of the week.
