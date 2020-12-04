Griffons roll to win Thursday night, Eames finishes with double-double

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western men used a big second half to pull away from Lincoln University and pull off an 89-73 win on Thursday night for the home at the Fieldhouse.

The Griffons (2-0, 2-0 MIAA) shot 48% from the field and had four players in double figures, led by sophomore Will Eames, who dropped in 25 points and 11 rebounds. Fellow sophomore JaRon Thames added 16 points off the bench, with Tyrell Carroll and Q Mays adding 14 and 12 respectively.

Trailing 10-4 early, MWSU used a 17-3 first-half run to take early command. Eames scored 16 of his 25 in the half to help guide the Griffons to a 46-35 lead at the half.

The Blue Tigers (2-1, 2-1 MIAA) would respond, opening the 2nd half on a 16-5 to tie the game at 51 at the 15-minute mark, but the Griffons responded with a 26-8 run down the stretch to pull away for the 16 point victory.

Next up for MWSU, a date with Central Missouri on Saturday, December 5th at the Fieldhouse. Tip-time is scheduled for 3:30 pm.