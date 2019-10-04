Griffons seeing big production from true freshman return man

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western football team is getting some big-time production from a true freshman in the return game.

"If the ball is kicked good and it's returnable, he's going to get yards," Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson said. "It just happens, but is he going to get a touchdown or is he going to get 70 yards."

Vaval has returns of 86 yards, 57 yards, and a 91-yard return for a touchdown.

He's averaging more than 40 yards per kickoff return and Vaval said he's just trying to put the offense in the best position he can.

"If I see people coming, I just stop, but if I see something that I can do something with, I take it out and just run, run for my life," Vaval said.

Missouri Western travels to Washburn Saturday to take on the Icabods at 1 p.m.