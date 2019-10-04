Clear

Griffons seeing big production from true freshman return man

The Missouri Western football team is getting some big-time production from a true freshman in the return game.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 11:56 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western football team is getting some big-time production from a true freshman in the return game.

"If the ball is kicked good and it's returnable, he's going to get yards," Missouri Western head coach Matt Williamson said. "It just happens, but is he going to get a touchdown or is he going to get 70 yards."

Vaval has returns of 86 yards, 57 yards, and a 91-yard return for a touchdown. 

He's averaging more than 40 yards per kickoff return and Vaval said he's just trying to put the offense in the best position he can. 

"If I see people coming, I just stop, but if I see something that I can do something with, I take it out and just run, run for my life," Vaval said. 

Missouri Western travels to Washburn Saturday to take on the Icabods at 1 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Once again, it's a cool start for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with temperatures in the 40s and as we go throughout the day expect another cool day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are tracking the chance for some rain beginning this afternoon and lasting through Saturday. Right now, it appears we could just see a stray shower or two on Friday with better rain chances Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events