Griffons snap No. 18 UCM's 15-game winning streak

Griffon Women's Basketball (17-5, 9-4) trailed No. 18 Central Missouri (18-4, 12-1) 2-0, 22 seconds into Saturday's game. They never trailed again. Missouri Western opened the game with a 19-2 run and went on to end the Jennies 15-game winning streak, 67-57.

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 11:46 PM

Missouri Western handed Central Missouri its first MIAA loss of the season and its first since Feb. 9 of last year. It also snapped a streak of seven straight MWSU losses to the Jennies. The win with Newman's loss on Saturday clinched the team's spot in the MIAA Women's Basketball Championships to be held March 4-8 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

All five Griffons starters scored in double figures with Corbyn Cunningham and Chris Wilson both turning in double-doubles. The Griffons shot 53% from the field in the first quarter with UCM going 2 of 9 for 22%. The third quarter wasn't much different, where MWSU shot 46% while limiting the Jennies to 28% shooting.

NOTABLES
The win was the second this season for MWSU over a ranked opponent after defeating then No. 10 Fort Hays 60-57 on Jan. 23.
Missouri Western led for 38:56 of the game, leading by as many as 20 points with two different 18-point leads.
The Griffons outscored the Jennies by 10 in the paint and had 17 second chance points to the Jennies' nine.
MWSU held Morgan Fleming to five points on 1 of 7 shooting. Fleming was averaging 15 points per game.
Katrina Roenfeldt went 5 of 9 from 3-point range and led the Griffons with 17 points and five assists.
Cunningham scored 13 points with 11 rebounds.
Kylee Williams was 3 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 11 points.
Wilson had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Anastacia Johnson also scored 10 points.

UP NEXT
The Griffons go back on the road to take on Pittsburg State (12-9, 8-5) on Feb. 12. The Gorillas' 82-75 at Washburn on Saturday was their second in a row.

