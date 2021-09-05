Clear
Griffons Soccer scores 4 goals in the 2nd half to beat the Hawks

Posted: Sep 5, 2021 7:37 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

But the second half was a different story. The Hawks scored first in the 52nd minute.

The Griffons answered right back 2 minutes later from a Kaili Campbell low center goal.

Lillian Davis scored from deep range, barely getting the ball over the goalkeepers fingertips and into the top of the net.

Kaili Campbell scored 2 more goals for the Griffons as they went on to win 4-1. Campbell (3 goals) and Davis (1 goal) for Missouri Western.

Missouri Western will next play in Wayne Nebraska on September 10th against Wayne State.

Today started off with rain but gradually cleared, giving way to sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Lows tonight will be the coolest we've seen in awhile dropping to the mid 50s. Tomorrow morning we might see some fog, likely clearing by late morning followed by another comfortable, sunny day. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks stay pleasant.Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week with highs back in the mid 80s starting on Monday.
