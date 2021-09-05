Griffons Soccer scores 4 goals in the 2nd half to beat the Hawks

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Missouri Western Griffons hosted the Rockhurst Hawks at Spratt Stadium on Sunday.

The first half finished in a 0-0 score.

But the second half was a different story. The Hawks scored first in the 52nd minute.

The Griffons answered right back 2 minutes later from a Kaili Campbell low center goal.

Lillian Davis scored from deep range, barely getting the ball over the goalkeepers fingertips and into the top of the net.

Kaili Campbell scored 2 more goals for the Griffons as they went on to win 4-1. Campbell (3 goals) and Davis (1 goal) for Missouri Western.

Missouri Western will next play in Wayne Nebraska on September 10th against Wayne State.