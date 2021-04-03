Griffons softball splits Saturday doubleheader with Emporia State

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) - The Missouri Western softball team split a doubleheader with Emporia State Saturday at the Griffon Spring Sports Complex. MWSU dropped the opener in eight innings, 4-3, before they were able to pull away and win game two, 9-3. The Griffons are now 17-7 this season and 6-2 in the MIAA.

GAME 1 - Emporia State 4, Missouri Western 3 (8 innings)

ESU took an early lead in game one Saturday as they scored three runs in the second inning before the Griffs answered back with three of their own to tie the game in the third. The score remained that way until the eighth inning when Emporia State got a couple of breaks on balls hit to Sydni Hawkins.

Hawkins dove behind first base to catch a blooper but when she hit the ground the ball popped out of her glove. Then a ball hit to her at second base took a bad hop over her and the Hornets were able to take advantage and score one run to take the lead and get the win.

Rachel Stewart was the only Griffon to have a multi-hit game in the opener as she finished 3-for-4 with two RBI. Sydney Rader (7-4) suffered the loss in the circle as she went all eight inning and allowed four runs on ten hits. Rader struck out seven and didn't walk a batter.

GAME 2 - Missouri Western 9, Emporia State 3

Missouri Western struck early in game two with two runs in the first inning. It stayed that way until the fifth when the Griffons added to their lead with two more runs and they built a 4-0 lead. Kaili Hinds had a no-hitter through five innings, but then the Hornets rallied with three runs on three hits in the top of the sixth to pull within one run. Hinds limited the damage in that inning as ESU had runners at second and third with just one out after already scoring three runs, but Hinds got a groundout and a strikeout to end the inning.

The Griffon then put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Rian Gere went 3-for-3 with two runs and one RBI, Emma Hoffart had two hits and drove in three runs, and Sydni Hawkins added two hits, two runs and one RBI.

Hinds (8-1) threw her third straight complete game as she went 7.0 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits.

UP NEXT

Missouri Western travels to McKendree on Tuesday for a non-league doubleheader beginning at 12:00 p.m. in Lebanon, Illinois.