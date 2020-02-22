Clear
Griffons keep a clean record at home taking down No. 17 MSSU

The Missouri Western men's basketball team hosted the No. 17 ranked Missouri Southern Lions Saturday night getting the 89-85.

Posted: Feb 22, 2020 11:01 PM
Updated: Feb 22, 2020 11:04 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball team hosted the No. 17 ranked Missouri Southern Lions Saturday night getting the 89-85 victory.

The win for the Griffons puts them at (16-12) overall and (12-5) in conference play which has them tied for third in the MIAA standings. With the over the Lions, the Griffons keep a perfect record at home with 11 wins.

MWSU guards Tyus Millhollin and Tyrell Caroll had a combined 45 points to help lead the Griffons on the upset win.

On the other end, the Griffons had a tough time stopping the All-American power forward Cam Martin as he had his second 50 plus point performance against MWSU on the season.

The Griffons will have strong momentum for their next game on Tuesday in which they will have their hands full with rival and No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State who comes to St. Joe with a record of (26-1).

Tip-off for that game will be at 7:30 at the MWSU Fieldhouse after the women's game which starts at 5:30.

Tomorrow we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will start to move away from the area on Saturday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s and watch for our next chance for rain on Sunday.
