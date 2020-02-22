Griffons keep a clean record at home taking down No. 17 MSSU

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western men's basketball team hosted the No. 17 ranked Missouri Southern Lions Saturday night getting the 89-85 victory.

The win for the Griffons puts them at (16-12) overall and (12-5) in conference play which has them tied for third in the MIAA standings. With the over the Lions, the Griffons keep a perfect record at home with 11 wins.

MWSU guards Tyus Millhollin and Tyrell Caroll had a combined 45 points to help lead the Griffons on the upset win.

On the other end, the Griffons had a tough time stopping the All-American power forward Cam Martin as he had his second 50 plus point performance against MWSU on the season.

The Griffons will have strong momentum for their next game on Tuesday in which they will have their hands full with rival and No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State who comes to St. Joe with a record of (26-1).

Tip-off for that game will be at 7:30 at the MWSU Fieldhouse after the women's game which starts at 5:30.