JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Western Men's basketball team fell to the Lincoln Blue Lions Saturday 89-66.
The Griffons (4-6, 1-1 MIAA) outscored the Blue Tigers 40-28 in the paint throughout the game, but the Blue Tigers roared back in the second as they shot 62% from the field and 50% from three.
The Griffons will take time off before they travel to Springfield, Illinois to take on University of Illinois-Springfield December 18.
Related Content
- Griffons stuggle with Blue Tigers on the road
- Lady Griffons take down undefeated Blue Tigers
- Griffon football runs over Lincoln Blue Tigers in season finale
- Griffon football squash Hornets on the road
- Northwest tops Blue Tigers, advances to MIAA Championship
- Griffons struggle at UCM
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats
- Griffon Women Drop First Game of Oklahoma Road Trip (Griffon Athletics)
- Griffon Men fall to Qunicy on the road
- Lady Griffons lose 62-53 on the road to UNK
Scroll for more content...