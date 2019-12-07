Griffons stuggle with Blue Tigers on the road

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Western Men's basketball team fell to the Lincoln Blue Lions Saturday 89-66.

The Griffons (4-6, 1-1 MIAA) outscored the Blue Tigers 40-28 in the paint throughout the game, but the Blue Tigers roared back in the second as they shot 62% from the field and 50% from three.

The Griffons will take time off before they travel to Springfield, Illinois to take on University of Illinois-Springfield December 18.