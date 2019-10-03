Clear

Griffons sweep Pittsburg State in Thursday night MIAA showdown

The Missouri Western women's volleyball team (8-5) defeated Pittsburg State, 3-0, Thursday night.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western women's volleyball team (8-5) defeated Pittsburg State, 3-0, Thursday night.

The Griffons picked up their second conference win of the season with a victory against the Gorillas. 

Senior setter Lauren Murphy finished with 33 assists. Ali Tauchen and Sam Duncan each had 11 kills.

Missouri Western will host Missouri Southern Saturday at 3 p.m.

