Griffons sweep Pittsburg State in Thursday night MIAA showdown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western women's volleyball team (8-5) defeated Pittsburg State, 3-0, Thursday night.
The Griffons picked up their second conference win of the season with a victory against the Gorillas.
Senior setter Lauren Murphy finished with 33 assists. Ali Tauchen and Sam Duncan each had 11 kills.
Missouri Western will host Missouri Southern Saturday at 3 p.m.
