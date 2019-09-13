Griffons take down No. 25 ranked FHSU for second year in a row

HAYS, Ks. - The Missouri Western football team took down the No. 25 ranked Fort Hays State Tigers 28-17 Thursday night, making it the second straight year that the Griffons have beat the Tigers while they were in the top 25. Last season FHSU was ranked No. 5.

The Griffons scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 21-3 lead into halftime and led 28-9 with 3:22 remaining before the Tigers scored a late Touchdown.

The Griffons held FHSU to 14 yards rushing on 22 carries and didn't give up a touchdown until mid-way through the fourth quarter.

MWSU will play No. 21 Central Missouri (2-0) who comes to Spratt Stadium, Sept. 21 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.