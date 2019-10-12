Griffons top Missouri Southern on Homecoming

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western football team topped Missouri Southern, 43-34, on Homecoming Saturday afternoon at Spratt Stadium.
Missouri Southern struck first in the game Saturday with 35 seconds left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.
The Griffons tied it up about 18 seconds later and took a 23-13 lead into halftime.
Missouri Southern took another lead in the third quarter, 27-26, but the Griffons retook the lead later in the third on a field goal.
Missouri Western scored the games final score with a little more than nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
The Griffons will travel to Edmond, Oklahoma next Saturday to take on the University of Central Oklahoma.
