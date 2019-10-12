Clear

Griffons top Missouri Southern on Homecoming

The Missouri Western football team topped Missouri Southern, 43-34, on Homecoming Saturday afternoon at Spratt Stadium.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western football team topped Missouri Southern, 43-34, on Homecoming Saturday afternoon at Spratt Stadium.

Missouri Southern struck first in the game Saturday with 35 seconds left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. 

The Griffons tied it up about 18 seconds later and took a 23-13 lead into halftime. 

Missouri Southern took another lead in the third quarter, 27-26, but the Griffons retook the lead later in the third on a field goal. 

Missouri Western scored the games final score with a little more than nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter. 

The Griffons will travel to Edmond, Oklahoma next Saturday to take on the University of Central Oklahoma. 

We are looking to stay next week in a quiet weather pattern with typical fall temperatures Sunday through next week.
