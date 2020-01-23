Griffons upset No. 10 Fort Hays State

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Behind stifling defense and red-hot shooting, Griffon Women's Basketball (14-3, 6-2) snapped No. 10 Fort Hays State's (15-3, 5-3) nine-game win streak and moved to 9-0 in the MWSU Fieldhouse with a 75-58 win.

The Griffons trailed for just over seven minutes in the game and led by as many as 18 points, shooting 55.6% from the field-best against an MIAA opponent this season-and holding Fort Hays State to a season-low 30.8%. The Griffons' 75 points were the most allowed by the Tigers all season.

Fort Hays State led 14-10 after one quarter of play, but MWSU opened the second quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 20-16 lead to the second quarter media timeout. The Griffons led by four at halftime, but stretched the lead to 18 after starting the second half on a 14-0 run.

NOTABLES

It was MWSU's first win over a top-10 opponent since then No. 5-ranked Missouri Western defeated No. 3 Fort Hays State, 77-75 on Jan. 21, 2016.

The Griffons picked up their first win over a ranked opponent since early in the 2017-18 season against No. 21-ranked Central Oklahoma in the MWSU Fieldhouse.

Missouri Western made all nine of its free throw attempts while Fort Hays State went 21 of 24 from the line.

MWSU outscored the tall Tigers 38-22 in the paint.

Simone Walker scored a career-high 21 points on 7 of 8 shooting and was 6 for 6 at the free throw line. She added sice rebounds and three assists.

Katrina Roenfeld scored 15 of her 19 points in the second half and added nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Corbyn Cunningham posted her third-straight double-double and fourth-straight double digit rebound effort, scoring 15 with 10 boards.

Kacey Kennett scored Fort Hays State's first eight points and 17 of their 23 first half points, but was limited to five second half points and didn't score her 18th point until there were just five minutes remaining in the game.