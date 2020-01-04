(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western led 11-7 in the first quarter, but then the Griffons went on a 21-0 run to create separation en route to an MIAA victory.
Missouri Western defeated Rogers State, 76-61, Saturday night.
The Griffons were led in scoring by Corbyn Cunningham who put up 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Anastacis Johnson pitched in 11 points and seven rebounds, and Mychaell Gray added in 11 points.
The Griffons (10-2) will host Northeastern State at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Related Content
- Griffons use 21-0 run to roll past Rogers State Saturday
- Rogers State tops Griffon soccer at home in extended period 2-1
- Lions run past Wildkats
- Lafayette rolls past Clinton in season opener
- No. 2 Northwest rolls past Simpson
- Griffons struggle at UCM
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats
- HIGHLIGHTS: Griffon Football falls to Pittsburg State
- Griffons win 5th-straight game, shutout Emporia State
- Griffon football runs over Lincoln Blue Tigers in season finale
Scroll for more content...