Griffons use 21-0 run to roll past Rogers State Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western led 11-7 in the first quarter, but then the Griffons went on a 21-0 run to create separation en route to an MIAA victory.

Missouri Western defeated Rogers State, 76-61, Saturday night.

The Griffons were led in scoring by Corbyn Cunningham who put up 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Anastacis Johnson pitched in 11 points and seven rebounds, and Mychaell Gray added in 11 points.

The Griffons (10-2) will host Northeastern State at 5:30 p.m. Monday.