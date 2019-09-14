Griffons volleyball splits tough weekend schedule, returns home 6-2

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.)— The Missouri Western volleyball team returns home from a weekend tournament in Springfield, Mo. with a 6-2 record.

The Griffons won a quick three-set with Saturday morning against (RV) Colorado Mesa to improve the Griffons' record to 6-1 which is the program's first 6-1 start since 2006.

Missouri Western lost its final match of the Drury Invitational, 3-1, to No. 7 Northern State to move the Griffons' record to 6-2.

Full stats from the two Saturday matches and results can be found here.