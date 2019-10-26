Griffons win 5th-straight game, shutout Emporia State

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western football team won its fifth straight game Saturday with a 28-0 victory against Emporia State.

The Griffons held a 21-0 lead at the half and added another score in the fourth quarter.

The defense came up with a shutout Saturday— the first shutout for Missouri Western since 2014.

The Griffons (6-2) travel to Pittsburg State (5-3) next Saturday.