Griffons win 5th-straight game, shutout Emporia State

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Missouri Western football team won its fifth straight game Saturday with a 28-0 victory against Emporia State.
The Griffons held a 21-0 lead at the half and added another score in the fourth quarter.
The defense came up with a shutout Saturday— the first shutout for Missouri Western since 2014.
The Griffons (6-2) travel to Pittsburg State (5-3) next Saturday.
