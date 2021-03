ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The third-seeded Missouri Western men's basketball team rallied from a 17-point deficit Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament to defeat Lincoln in overtime, 84-76, inside the MWSU Fieldhouse.

With the win, the Griffons improve to 14-9 and advance to the semifinals on Friday as they'll play No. 2 seed Washburn at 7:30 p.m. inside Bearcat Arena. Northwest Missouri State will be the host of the semifinals and the championship of the MIAA Tournament.