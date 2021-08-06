Grosbach named interim leader of Griffon Athletics; search consultant selected

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Theresa Grosbach, associate director of athletics and senior woman administrator at Missouri Western State University, will serve as interim (director of athletics/vice president of intercollegiate athletics) starting Sept. 1. Grosbach succeeds Dr. Josh Looney, who last month was named director of athletics at the University of North Alabama.

"Theresa is well prepared to lead the athletic department as our fall sports get underway," said Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, Missouri Western's president. "Under her stewardship, I know that Griffon Athletics will continue moving forward in preparation for the next person chosen to lead the department permanently."

Grosbach joined the Griffon Athletics staff in July of 2018 as associate director of athletics for student success and senior woman administrator after six years as athletic director at Baker University.

The former Theresa Yetmar was named NAIA Conference Athletics Director of the Year in 2011, 12, 13 and 15 and was also named Women Leaders in College Sports NAIA/NJCAA/Community College Administrator of the Year in 2011.

Prior to becoming the athletic director at Baker, Grosbach served as the Baker athletic department's liaison to other campus departments and provided administrative support in compiling records and creating schedules. She also led the athletic department's campus work-study and internship programs in addition to budget and event management.

After earning her Bachelor of Science in Business from Baker in 2002, Grosbach was a championships assistant at the NAIA office in Olathe, Kansas, for one year. She received a Master's of Business Administration from Baker in 2006.

As a basketball student-athlete at Baker, Grosbach was an NAIA scholar-athlete in 2001 and 2002. Grosbach's husband, Alan, is currently the director for return on athletics for the NAIA.

Dr. Kennedy also announced that Double L Consulting will help lead the search for the next permanent leader of Griffon Athletics. Double L, led by Jill Willson, founder and president, recently guided the athletic department through a strategic planning process.